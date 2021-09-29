USAF awards Boeing a $3.4 billion contract under the C-17 programme

The agreement comprises support to the worldwide fleet of the C-17 (Photo – Boeing)

The company will provide support and sustainment for the C-17 weapon system for nine years and eight months.

The USAF on 27 September awarded Boeing an initial $3.4 billion contract under the C-17 Globemaster III Sustainment Programme.

The deal from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre comprises a period of nine years and eight months, consisting of three 12-month ordering periods, two 37-month options and a six-month option to extend services for a total maximum value of $23.7 billion.

Under this agreement, the company will provide support and sustainment services to the 'government product support manager/product support integrator for the C-17 weapon system', the DoD announced.

It includes programme management; sustaining logistics, material, equipment management and sustaining engineering; quality assurance; depot level aircraft maintenance and modifications; F117 propulsion system management; and long-term sustainment planning.

Field services, unique FMS customer services and Air Logistics Centre partnering support for the worldwide fleet of the C-17 aircraft are also part of the contract.

Work will be performed in multiple domestic and international locations and is expected to be completed by 30 May 2031, if all options are exercised.

The contract involves FMS funds for Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, the UK and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the NATO Airlift Management Programme Office.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the C-17 Globemaster III features a high-wing, four-engine and a rear loading ramp. It can carry large combat equipment and troops or humanitarian aid across intercontinental distances directly to small austere airfields.