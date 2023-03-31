US to deploy A-10 Warthog attack planes in Middle East, contradicting earlier retirement plan in pursuit of deterrence against China and Russia
The US is contemplating sending A-10 Thunderbolt II (also known as Warthog) attack planes to swap for more advanced fighter aircraft in the Middle East. The freed-up modern jets are needed to accommodate the Pentagon’s deterrence aspirations against China and Russia.
The story, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, quoted retired USAF Maj Gen Larry Stutzriem saying that the Warthog remains relevant to the mission the US Central Command (CENTCOM) flies over the Middle East.
This seems like a contradiction, given that the USAF earlier this month said it seeks a speedy A-10 retirement to free up funding for
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Nexter selected to develop loitering munition for French military
Nexter is teaming up with a French UAV manufacturer to develop a fragmentation warhead for a fixed-wing loitering munition with a 40-minute endurance.
-
Airbus takes step towards autonomous refuelling with A310 MRTT demonstration
Airbus has demonstrated in-flight autonomous guidance and control of a UAV using an A310 MRTT tanker aircraft.