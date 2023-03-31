US to deploy A-10 Warthog attack planes in Middle East, contradicting earlier retirement plan in pursuit of deterrence against China and Russia

It is hard to see how a half-a-century-old design could successfully replace some of the USAF’s most capable fighters in the Middle East. (Photo: US DoD)

As regional security concerns and the US focus shifts, the Pentagon plans to swap modern fighter jets for A-10 Warthog attack planes in the Middle East, starting in April.