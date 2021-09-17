US State Department approves continuation of MSS to Saudi Arabia

The contract will support the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command’s fleet of UH-60. (Photo: USAF)

​US announces possible FMS for continued maintenance support services for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command.

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible FMS to the Saudi Arabia of continuation of maintenance support services (MSS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million. The supplier is unknown at this time.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on 16 September.

According to a press release from the agency, Saudi Arabia has requested to buy the continuation of the MSS contract that supports the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command’s fleet of AH-64D/E, UH-60L/M, Schweizer 333, and Bell 406CS, as well as the future fleet of CH-47F Chinook.

It includes, among others, management and installation of engineering change proposals and modification work orders; repair and return management services and component repairs; aircraft simulator logistics, maintenance and technical support; training; and maintenance management support for the headquarters staff.

As the press release stated, this proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country ‘that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East’.