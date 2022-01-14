US signals continued maintenance of Greek F-16 engines

Collins Aerospace keeps B-52 bomber flying
Collins Aerospace has joined the effort to keep the B-52 Stratofortress in service.
Hellenic Air Force F-16s are set to benefit from follow-on engine maintenance support under the FMS programme, after the State Department announced on 12 January that it has approved a possible $233 million deal.
The Greek government has requested parts and services to support continued depot-level maintenance and sustainment of Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 engines.
The proposed FMS deal (which must now be signed off by Congress) will include spare and repair parts; engine accessories; US government and contractor engineering; technical and logistical services; and ‘other related elements’ of logistical and programme support, the State Department noted.
It added: ‘The proposed sale will improve Greece’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing greater depth of repair capability for engines on their F-16[C/D] Block 52+/52+ Advanced aircraft, sustaining their weapon system, and improving aircraft capability rates.’
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Hellenic Air Force currently operates 122 F-16 Block 52 aircraft, although a large proportion of them are earmarked for an upgrade to the Block 70/72 Viper configuration.
Boeing has successfully completed the delivery of all nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as contracted by the RAF.
There are several ongoing attack helicopter programmes in Asia, but they are not all proceeding smoothly.
Smart Shooter has unveiled its newest Smash fire control system, the Smash Dragon.
France has contracted General Atomics, with US governmental support, to supply MQ-9 Reaper follow-on support.
Being smaller, the BrahMos-NG currently in development will be able to be carried by a wider range of fighters than the full-size BrahMos.