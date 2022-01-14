US signals continued maintenance of Greek F-16 engines

Hellenic Air Force F-16C/D Block 52 aircraft. (Photo: HAF)

The Greek government has requested parts and services under the FMS programme to support follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 aircraft engines.

Hellenic Air Force F-16s are set to benefit from follow-on engine maintenance support under the FMS programme, after the State Department announced on 12 January that it has approved a possible $233 million deal.

The Greek government has requested parts and services to support continued depot-level maintenance and sustainment of Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 engines.

The proposed FMS deal (which must now be signed off by Congress) will include spare and repair parts; engine accessories; US government and contractor engineering; technical and logistical services; and ‘other related elements’ of logistical and programme support, the State Department noted.

It added: ‘The proposed sale will improve Greece’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing greater depth of repair capability for engines on their F-16[C/D] Block 52+/52+ Advanced aircraft, sustaining their weapon system, and improving aircraft capability rates.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Hellenic Air Force currently operates 122 F-16 Block 52 aircraft, although a large proportion of them are earmarked for an upgrade to the Block 70/72 Viper configuration.