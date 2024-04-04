US ponders weapons sales to Israel as UK faces calls to halt exports

The new weapons and systems would help Israel maintain its military edge in the Middle East by deterring and potentially responding to future threats. (Photo: US DoD)

Amid calls for restraint in arms sales, the US has been reviewing an $18 billion deal with Israel, including F-15 fighters and air-to-air missiles. The UK has also been facing pressure to cease exports over potential violations of international law in the Gaza conflict.