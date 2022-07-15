US orders high-power amplifiers for Hawkeyes and Advanced Hawkeyes
Hawaii-based North Star Scientific Corporation is providing Australia with high-power amplifier (HPA) units for aircraft, as well as HPA units for US-operated E-2C Hawkeye and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft.
Under a $14.39 million order from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, North Star Scientific will produce and deliver a total of 41 HPA units: six units for System Configuration Set-11 E-2C aircraft; nine for E-2D cryptographic modernisation and frequency remapping aircraft retrofits; 11 spare units; and 15 for the government of Australia to be installed on unspecified aircraft.
The order also provides for the production and delivery of 19 HPA units and vibration isolating tray assemblies with integral air plenums: 14 will be compatible with the Multi-functional Information Distribution System - Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS-JTRS), and five will work with MIDS-JTRS Link-16.
Work is expected to be completed in July 2024, the DoD announced on 14 July.
More from Air Warfare
-
Dutch Gulfstream G650 to feature J-MUSIC
Israeli C-MANPADS technology is being installed aboard a new G650 military VIP transport aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
-
Bring the Storm (Sponsored)
BAE Systems launched its versatile Storm EW™ Modules designed to provide customized, state-of-the-art offensive and defense electronic warfare (EW) for combat platforms for the broader U.S. and allied fleets.
-
Safran takes the lead in engine partnerships in India
India is exploring aircraft and helicopter engine developments, and Safran of France is currently in pole position.
-
Singapore’s MRTT fleet to receive A3R capability
Singapore’s full fleet of six MRTTs will receive an automated aerial refuelling system, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the months ahead.