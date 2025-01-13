US Navy to explore integration of LRASMs on F-15E and F-15EX aircraft

A contract opportunity from the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), released 8 January, has disclosed intent to negotiate a contract with Lockheed Martin for the integration and support of the AGM-158C missile – a long-range anti-surface missile (LRASM) – on the US Navy’s (USN) F-15/EX aircraft. The contract will also reportedly include integration of the AGM-158C interface on the jets.

Lockheed Martin’s LRASM builds on the joint air-to-surface standoff missile extended range (JASSM-ER) and is a long-range, precision-guided, anti-ship standoff missile, designed specifically to meet the needs of the US Air Force (USAF) and USN.

