US Navy modifies Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign contract
E-2D Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign efforts in the US are progressing with the latest $12.7 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).
NAVAIR awarded Northrop Grumman the original $34 million cockpit redesign contract in September 2020.
The programme includes a critical redesign of hardware and software components of the current AN/AYK-27 integrated navigation control and display systems, as well as an integration of a glass cockpit solution into the weapon system.
Under the latest contract modification, Northrop Grumman will provide various ‘non-recurring engineering’ services in support of the cockpit redesign, such as requirements development, systems engineering technical reviews, certification planning, performance-based navigation and cyber.
Work is expected to be completed in June 2023, the DoD noted in a 13 October announcement.
