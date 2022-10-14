To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy modifies Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign contract

14th October 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

E-2D ready for launch from the flight deck of USS Nimitz. (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Bacon)

Northrop Grumman to provide non-recurring engineering services for E-2D cockpit redesign programme.

E-2D Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign efforts in the US are progressing with the latest $12.7 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

NAVAIR awarded Northrop Grumman the original $34 million cockpit redesign contract in September 2020.

The programme includes a critical redesign of hardware and software components of the current AN/AYK-27 integrated navigation control and display systems, as well as an integration of a glass cockpit solution into the weapon system.

Under the latest contract modification, Northrop Grumman will provide various ‘non-recurring engineering’ services in support of the cockpit redesign, such as requirements development, systems engineering technical reviews, certification planning, performance-based navigation and cyber.

Work is expected to be completed in June 2023, the DoD noted in a 13 October announcement.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us