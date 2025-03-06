Europe will “struggle” to fill capability gaps left by US-Ukraine aid pause
Europe will “struggle” to cover US-equipment capabilities in the short term, following the US’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine, defence analysts have said.
US-made hardware such as Patriot air defence missiles, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMs), M142 HIMARS rocket launchers, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles have all been donated to Ukraine in various military aid packages.
Spares and maintenance support for these platforms, as well as training for older Block F-16 aircraft have also been committed, in support of the European-donated aircraft.
Dr Jacob Parakilas, research leader for defence, security and justice at research organisation RAND emphasised the
More from Air Warfare
-
Will tomorrow’s US Air Force fleet be pilotless?
The US Air Force has been showing an increasing interest in adding trusted uncrewed capabilities to its aircraft inventory.
-
Boeing delivers last Apache AH-64E Guardian attack helicopter to British Army
The helicopters have been remanufactured using common parts from the British Army AH-64 MkI fleet with the 17 not being converted going for a range of uses such as engineering, ground handling and other training.
-
Initial flight testing completed of LRASM anti-ship missile on F-35
The AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) is a precision-guided, anti-ship standoff missile based on the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER). It is being developed to meet US requirements and in 2020 the sale was approved to Australia of up to 200 LRASM for an estimated cost of US$990 million.
-
Aselsan conducts live-fire test of Gözde guidance kit with F-16 aircraft
The test is a first for the kit, developed via a partnership between Aselsan and Tübitak SAGE, to hit a high-speed moving target.
-
UAVs for Ukraine: Europe is willing to spend
Despite President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine, Shephard Defence Insight data suggests that in relation to UAVs, Europe and its non-US NATO allies are more than willing to fill any spending vacuum and are already contributing more than twice as much as the US.