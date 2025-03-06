To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Europe will “struggle” to fill capability gaps left by US-Ukraine aid pause

6th March 2025 - 10:40 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Training and spares support on European donated F-16s have been approved by the US to Ukraine as recently as December 2024. (Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defence)

Europe’s capacity to fill the capability gaps created by the US pause on military aid to Ukraine is uncertain, according to analysts, but European defence industry leaders have stressed their readiness to meet demand.

Europe will “struggle” to cover US-equipment capabilities in the short term, following the US’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine, defence analysts have said.

US-made hardware such as Patriot air defence missiles, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMs), M142 HIMARS rocket launchers, M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles have all been donated to Ukraine in various military aid packages.

Spares and maintenance support for these platforms, as well as training for older Block F-16 aircraft have also been committed, in support of the European-donated aircraft.

Dr Jacob Parakilas, research leader for defence, security and justice at research organisation RAND emphasised the

