US Marines’ XQ-58A Valkyrie UAS completes first test flight

The USMC has announced it has completed a flight of its XQ-58A Valkyrie last week for the first time since it received the UAV in March this year.

The test is part of the Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer – Portfolio (PAACK-P) initiative.

‘This XQ-58A test flight and the data collectednot only help to inform future requirements for the Marine Corps,’ according to Scott Bey, a prototyping and experimentation portfolio manager at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, but it also ‘fuels continued joint innovation and experimentation opportunities and demonstrates the agility that can be achieved