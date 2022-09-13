US Marine Corps to receive spare parts for Reapers
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has obtained a $35.89 million order from Naval Air Systems Command to provide spares for MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper MALE UAVs operated by the USMC.
The spares for aircraft, ground control stations and ancillary equipment are ‘necessary for the successful operational capability’ of Block 5 Reapers used by Marine Air-Ground Task Force units, the DoD announced on 9 September.
Work will be performed at various US locations and Toronto in Canada, for completion by December 2026.
The acquisition of two Reapers in October 2021 represented the first increment of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) UAS Expeditionary Program of Record (MUX POR).
