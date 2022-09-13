To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Marine Corps to receive spare parts for Reapers

13th September 2022 - 15:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper. ﻿(Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Christian Clausen) ﻿

Aircraft and ground control station spares are necessary for successful operation of USMC Reapers, says DoD.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has obtained a $35.89 million order from Naval Air Systems Command to provide spares for MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper MALE UAVs operated by the USMC.

The spares for aircraft, ground control stations and ancillary equipment are ‘necessary for the successful operational capability’ of Block 5 Reapers used by Marine Air-Ground Task Force units, the DoD announced on 9 September.

Work will be performed at various US locations and Toronto in Canada, for completion by December 2026.

The acquisition of two Reapers in October 2021 represented the first increment of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) UAS Expeditionary Program of Record (MUX POR).

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us