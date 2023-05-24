To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US declines Thai F-35 fighter request, offers F-15 and F-16

24th May 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in St Louis

The US has declined Thailand's informal request for F-35 fighter jets, citing infrastructure concerns.

The US has advised the Royal Thai Air Force that the service is not ready to operate the F-35 yet, according to local media reports.

The US DoD has informally declined Thailand's request to purchase F-35 fighter jets, as revealed by a source within the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to local media.

Instead, the US has proposed F-16 Block 70 and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets as viable alternatives.

The decision from the Pentagon was communicated by Robert F Gordec, the US ambassador to Thailand, during a recent meeting with ACM Alongkorn Wannarot, the RTAF's Commander-in-Chief, at the service's headquarters in Don Mueang.

Ambassador Gordec cited the US Department of State's assessment, which indicated that the RTAF may not currently possess the necessary infrastructure facilities

