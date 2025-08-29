To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US combat drone plan rushes forward with first flight and selection in FY2026

US combat drone plan rushes forward with first flight and selection in FY2026

29th August 2025 - 12:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

A YFQ-42A CCA aircraft takes off during flight testing this month at a California test location. (Photo: General Atomics/US Air Force)

The US Department of Defence (DoD) previously selected Anduril Industries and General Atomics to develop production-representative prototypes under the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme. A competitive Increment 1 production decision is expected in FY2026.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has announced that the first flight of a prototype YFQ-42A CCA took place on 27 August, a milestone achieved in fewer than two years from programme launch.

The aircraft was developed as a partnership between the Department of the Air Force and GA-ASI. The flights took place at a test location in California and were designed to contribute data for the continued evaluations of platform airworthiness, flight autonomy and mission system integration.

The effort, according to the department, has been “designed to support the department’s broader initiative to field large quantities of modular, affordable and operationally relevant uncrewed aircraft designed

