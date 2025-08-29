US combat drone plan rushes forward with first flight and selection in FY2026
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has announced that the first flight of a prototype YFQ-42A CCA took place on 27 August, a milestone achieved in fewer than two years from programme launch.
The aircraft was developed as a partnership between the Department of the Air Force and GA-ASI. The flights took place at a test location in California and were designed to contribute data for the continued evaluations of platform airworthiness, flight autonomy and mission system integration.
The effort, according to the department, has been “designed to support the department’s broader initiative to field large quantities of modular, affordable and operationally relevant uncrewed aircraft designed
