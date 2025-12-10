US Army command’s Picatinny CLIK common lethal drone interface makes progress
The US Army has completed development of a small number of prototypes of the Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit (CLIK) which is designed to provide a common physical interface between uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and lethal payloads.
The system, which is being developed by the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, is designed to be a safe and effective method for integrating lethal payloads with UAVs.
More information on the programme was provided at Defence IQ’s Land Warfare Europe conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.
The need for Picatinny CLIK was highlighted at the conference, particularly in light of the
