US approves potential $4.7 billion missile and air defence system sales to Denmark and Italy
The US has approved two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for missiles and air defence systems to NATO countries Denmark and Italy, at a total combined cost of US$4.7 billion.
For Italy, the US approved the sale of 100 Joint-Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with extended range (JASSM-ER), along with spares and weapon support, at an estimated cost of $301 million.
The missiles will be integrated on the country’s fighter aircraft, including “but not limited to” its F-35 aircraft, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which will improve the Italian Air Force’s stand-off capabilities.
