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June drone digest: Landmark CCA contract and deep-strike capability flourishes at Eurosatory

29th June 2026 - 09:12 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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Anduril will deliver an initial set of production FQ-44 semi-autonomous fighter aircraft to support continued testing, validation and, ultimately, operational fielding under the June 2026 contract. (Photo: Anduril)

June 2026 saw the landmark acquisition of the first fighter-type Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), while the month also hosted Eurosatory, which showcased deep-strike capabilities and production deals with the civilian industry.

The US Air Force (USAF) awarded production contracts for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Anduril Industries on 17 June for the first 150 CCAs. While the US Air Force (USAF) did not disclose the value of the initial awards, based on the targeted CCA cost outlined by USAF Secretary Frank Kendall at the programme’s origins, Defence Insight estimates the contracts were worth US$4.5 billion.

The deals are significant, as they are the first large-scale procurement spending on any fighter-like CCA in a market estimated at $74.68 billion. Not only will these contracts likely lead other nations

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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