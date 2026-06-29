June drone digest: Landmark CCA contract and deep-strike capability flourishes at Eurosatory
The US Air Force (USAF) awarded production contracts for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Anduril Industries on 17 June for the first 150 CCAs. While the US Air Force (USAF) did not disclose the value of the initial awards, based on the targeted CCA cost outlined by USAF Secretary Frank Kendall at the programme’s origins, Defence Insight estimates the contracts were worth US$4.5 billion.
The deals are significant, as they are the first large-scale procurement spending on any fighter-like CCA in a market estimated at $74.68 billion. Not only will these contracts likely lead other nations
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