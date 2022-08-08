US Air Force orders JASSM-ER conversions

Lockheed Martin is converting AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) cruise missiles for test and simulation purposes, the DoD announced on 5 August.

Working under a $10.44 million sole-source contract modification from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the company is converting six JASSM-ERs to test assets and nine others for use with ‘weapon systems simulators’, the DoD noted.

Lockheed Martin will complete the work in Orlando by 31 October 2024.

In April 2020, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued an $818.21 million contract to Lockheed Martin for JASSM-ER Lot 17 and Lot 18 production, including for FMS customers.