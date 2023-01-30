To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Air Force grows KC-46A tanker fleet

30th January 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The US currently operates 55 KC-46A transport/tanker aircraft. (Photo: US DoD)

The US Air Force has exercised an option to procure an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.

Boeing has been awarded a $2,2 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker/transport aircraft, the USAF announced at the end of January.

The modification means the USAF has now exercised the option for an additional 15 KC-46As.

Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.

The US currently operates 55 KC-46A transport/tanker aircraft mainly to refuel joint and coalition aircraft via a boom or drogue system, and to augment the airlift fleet with cargo, passenger and aeromedical evacuation capabilities.

The crew compartment includes 15 permanent seats for the aircrew. The KC-46A can carry up to 18 463L cargo pallets or be configured to carry 58 passengers in normal operations or up to 114 for contingency operations.

The hold can be configured to carry 24 litres and 34 ambulatory patients, and the aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4062 turbofan engines.

