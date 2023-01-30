US Air Force grows KC-46A tanker fleet
Boeing has been awarded a $2,2 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker/transport aircraft, the USAF announced at the end of January.
The modification means the USAF has now exercised the option for an additional 15 KC-46As.
Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
The US currently operates 55 KC-46A transport/tanker aircraft mainly to refuel joint and coalition aircraft via a boom or drogue system, and to augment the airlift fleet with cargo, passenger and aeromedical evacuation capabilities.
The crew compartment includes 15 permanent seats for the aircrew. The KC-46A can carry up to 18 463L cargo pallets or be configured to carry 58 passengers in normal operations or up to 114 for contingency operations.
The hold can be configured to carry 24 litres and 34 ambulatory patients, and the aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4062 turbofan engines.
More from Air Warfare
Elbit to support anti-missile systems for NATO A330 tanker fleet
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency centre in Luxembourg will support the direct infrared countermeasures system fitted to the Multi-Role Tanker Transport Capability fleet.
DARPA X-plane with revolutionary controls hits new milestone
The CRANE project exploring active-flow control technologies could contribute to developing extremely low-observable aircraft in the future.
Sikorsky delivers 5,000th H-60 helicopter
The Black Hawk has been in service for over four decades, but both the US Army and Sikorsky believe the helicopter will have a role for at least another 40 years.
Hensoldt develops demonstrator SIGINT pod for Eurodrone
The company has already demonstrated its C-ESM capabilities in ground and flight tests.