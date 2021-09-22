Upgrades provide AMRAAM with enhanced capability against advanced threats (Video)

USAF reiterates interest in Wedgetail
US may decide to procure the same AEW&C platform as its AUKUS partners, as a stopgap solution to replace the ageing E-3 Sentry.
Despite being in service for more than 30 years, the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) continues to benefit from upgrades and improvements.
Steve Dickman, Raytheon’s programme director for AMRAAM, explains how the company has refreshed everything within the missile, from tip to tail.
US manufacturer Lockheed Martin claims to have slashed operating costs for its flagship F-35 platform, as it waits for a decision on two important fighter competitions.
New facility in St Louis will help Boeing meet USN requirement for more than 70 MQ-25 carrier-based unmanned refuelling aircraft.
Collins Aerospace obtains another order to provide NP2000 propellers for C-130H aircraft.
A deal for ex-French Mirages might help India keep its Mirage 2000 fighters aloft, but the move has left many analysts scratching their heads.
EVS-3600 enhances pilot situational awareness, claims Collins Aerospace.