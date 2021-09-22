Upgrades provide AMRAAM with enhanced capability against advanced threats (Video)

AMRAAM offers an onboard active radar and an all-weather capability, providing a wide employment envelope and operational flexibility for operators.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Despite being in service for more than 30 years, the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) continues to benefit from upgrades and improvements.

Steve Dickman, Raytheon’s programme director for AMRAAM, explains how the company has refreshed everything within the missile, from tip to tail.