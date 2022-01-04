Upgraded Japanese F-15s to include integrated suite of Boeing systems

Russia struggles with loss of Su-35 fighter deals
Three nations, Algeria, Egypt and Indonesia, are reported to have pulled out of Su-35 fighter jet deals with Russia.
Boeing has obtained an FMS contract worth up to $471.31 million from the USAF to design and develop an ‘integrated suite of aircraft systems’ to support modification of Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) F-15J aircraft, the DoD announced on 30 December.
The deal also includes the development, test, and delivery of four Weapon System Trainers.
Boeing will perform the work in St Louis for completion by 31 December 2028.
In July 2020, Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) signed a deal to modernise the JASDF fleet of F-15J fighters to the Japan Super Interceptor configuration.
At the time, Boeing stated that the upgrade programme will include ‘state-of-the-art electronic warfare and weapons’ with an ‘all-new advanced cockpit system’.
MHI was scheduled in 2022 to begin modernising up to 98 F-15s as prime contractor. Shephard reported in December 2020 that the upgrade plan had encountered financial problems amid soaring costs — but the latest contract for Boeing suggests renewed life for the programme.
Two Russian media outlets have reported wildly differing information regarding Russia’s new S-550.
Acquisition by Israel of up to 18 new heavy-lift helicopters and two extra refuelling aircraft will cost about $3.1 billion in FMF funding.
Thailand will select a new MALE-class UAV for the navy early next year.
Russia and China continue to support Myanmar with an array of military equipment, despite a military coup earlier this year.
An agreement between FCAS international partners to test a loyal wingman or adjunct demonstrator could be made in 2022.