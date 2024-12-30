Undisclosed customer signs for two C-390 Millennium aircraft

Embraer has received an order for two C-390 Millennium aircraft from an undisclosed customer. The order also reportedly included a training and support package along with the supply of spare parts.

This latest sale ushers in the tenth customer for the C-390 Millennium, following on from Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea, Austria, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Sweden and Slovakia.

Bosco da Costa Jr, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said: “We are honoured by the choice of this new customer for the C-390 Millennium.

“This aircraft is redefining the concepts of military transport aviation with an unbeatable combination