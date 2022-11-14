To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Undisclosed customer buys Hermes 900 UAS with surveillance payloads

14th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A Hermes 900 UAS with a SkEye Wide Area Persistent Surveillance system payload. (Photo: Elbit)

More than 15 customers have selected the Hermes 900 UAS, including Israel, Azerbaijan and Morocco.

Elbit Systems has been awarded a $72 million contract to supply Hermes 900 UAS to an undisclosed international customer.

The contract will be carried out over two years and includes training capabilities.

Under the deal, Elbit will supply Hermes 900 UAS with the SkEye Wide Area Persistent Surveillance system, SPECTRO XR multi-spectral electro-optical payload, SATCOM and signals intelligence (SIGINT) payloads.

Elbit Systems' Yoram Shmuely said the contract was another vote of confidence in the Hermes UAS family.

In September, the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) officially ordered the Hermes 900 Maritime UAS from Elbit to meet its MALE UAV requirements for blue water and coastal missions.

