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UK vows to accelerate Lyra programme for Ukraine as defence industry eyes opportunities

23rd March 2026 - 16:44 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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A Shahed-136 drone, which counter-UAS and interceptor drones are being developed to combat. (Photo: Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0)

Project Nightfall and Project Octopus both fall under the Lyra programme, with UK industry working to develop and deliver additional missiles and drones to help bolster Ukraine’s warfighting capabilities against Russia.

The UK government has pledged to accelerate the implementation of the Lyra Programme – a collection of co-development projects covering drones, air defence and long-range effectors – as part of its wide-ranging updated defence pact with Ukraine.

The deepening of this defence partnership and defence industrial collaboration comes in the wake of Ukraine entering its fourth year fighting Russia.

According to the UK, the priority areas in the partnership between the UK and Ukraine aimed at bolstering defence capabilities will include “cost-effective uncrewed aerial system (UAS) interceptors and sensing, systems integration anti-cruise and the development of anti-ballistic missile capabilities”.

Project Octopus and

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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