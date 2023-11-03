UK-Sweden Gripen E fighter collaboration to focus on Meteor

In mid-October, news emerged that the UK and Swedish governments had agreed to cooperate on promoting international sales of Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jet as part of a new relationship between the two countries.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak signed a new Strategic Partnership on 13 October, which called for closer cooperation on joint export opportunities, including ‘working together to promote international sales of [the] Gripen E and the associated weapon package’.

‘We will work with our industries to identify, plan and deliver third-country export opportunities for UK and Swedish businesses, and