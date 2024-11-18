UK successfully fires SPEAR 3 missile in first trial
The UK MoD has announced the first successful guided firing of MBDA’s SPEAR 3 air-to-surface missile. It completed the trial on a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon at Vidsel range in Sweden, the MoD said, marking the first time the weapon had been fired against a target.
According to MBDA, each of the SPEAR missiles can hit a target from 100km, and have been designed to be used against a range of targets such as air defence units, main battle tanks, naval vessels and defended structures.
Luke Pollard, UK minister for the armed forces, said: “The successful trial of the pioneering SPEAR missile marks a significant leap forward in UK Armed Forces’ capabilities, ensuring our Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel are equipped with cutting-edge technology to protect our nation.”
Once entered into service, the SPEAR missiles will be installed on the UK’s F-35Bs, which will be able to carry eight of these missiles at a time, the MoD claimed.
SPEAR is part of a wider portfolio which supports approximately £6.5 billion (US$8.2 billion) planned investment in the UK weapons industry by the MoD, which includes other missile programmes such as the Brimstone, CAAM, Sea Viper and Storm Shadow.
