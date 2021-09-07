UK to retire BAe 146 aircraft in 2022

DARPA looks to BAE Systems for active flow control design
BAE Systems supports DARPA CRANE programme to improve aircraft performance with active flow control.
The UK RAF will retire its fleet of four BAe 146 aircraft on 31 March 2022.
The date was confirmed by UK Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin in response to a parliamentary question.
Quin said: ‘The current fleet of four BAe 146 aircraft are planned to be retired from service on 31 March 2022.
‘Replacements for those aircraft are currently under consideration as part of normal capability planning but no decisions have been made.’
2022 is when an existing In-Service Support Availability Contract with Serco will run out.
The UK’s BAe 146 fleet consists of two BAe 146-100s designated as the BAe 146 CC Mk2 and two BAe 146-200QC (Quick Change) variants with a large freight door in the rear fuselage.
BAE Systems converted the latter aircraft and delivered them to the RAF in 2013 when they were designated as the BAe 146 C Mk3.
BAE Systems supports DARPA CRANE programme to improve aircraft performance with active flow control.
Lockheed Martin gains contract modification for MH-60Rs being provided to India.
Australian-US SCIFiRE programme aims to result in a precision strike missile capable of travelling at Mach 5.
A demonstration MUM-T flight in late August involved an MQ-20 Avenger and a modified King Air 200.
Mirage 2000D RMV aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.