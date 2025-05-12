To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK receives two additional F-35B aircraft as deliveries resume

12th May 2025 - 17:36 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

A total of 37 F-35B aircraft were anticipated to be delivered by the end of 2024. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The two aircraft were delivered in the TR-3 configuration, bringing the RAF one step closer to fulfilling its order for 48 F-35B aircraft.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has received two further F-35B aircraft at RAF Marham, as deliveries of the UK’s 48 firm order for the combat aircraft resume.

The two aircraft were delivered with the TR-3 standard installed, the first delivery of the F-35B aircraft in over a year to the RAF. With these two additional aircraft now delivered, the RAF now has 38 F-35B aircraft delivered, although 37 in fleet, with a further 10 still to be delivered, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed to Shephard.

TR-3, or ‘Technology Refresh 3’, provides additional computational power to support the Block

