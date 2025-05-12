UK receives two additional F-35B aircraft as deliveries resume
The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has received two further F-35B aircraft at RAF Marham, as deliveries of the UK’s 48 firm order for the combat aircraft resume.
The two aircraft were delivered with the TR-3 standard installed, the first delivery of the F-35B aircraft in over a year to the RAF. With these two additional aircraft now delivered, the RAF now has 38 F-35B aircraft delivered, although 37 in fleet, with a further 10 still to be delivered, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed to Shephard.
TR-3, or ‘Technology Refresh 3’, provides additional computational power to support the Block
