UK RAF’s Protector programme hits new milestones, more aircraft expected this year
The UK Royal Air Force’s Protector RG Mk1 programme has achieved two new milestones as part of its ongoing Test and Evaluation to field the first uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for the force.
On 8 May it was announced that the Protector RG Mk1 had achieved a Military Type Certificate (MTC) from the UK’s Military Aviation Authority on 29 April. The aircraft then flew to RAF Marham in the UK from RAF Waddington, establishing the ability of the aircraft to divert to and land in another airfield that was not its Main Operating Base on 12 May.
Both instances serve
