To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • UK RAF’s Protector programme hits new milestones, more aircraft expected this year

UK RAF’s Protector programme hits new milestones, more aircraft expected this year

14th May 2025 - 11:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The MQ-9B Protector is remotely piloted from RAF Waddington via the 31 Squadron. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Further tests will be carried out on the existing fleet, ahead of the Royal Air Force’s anticipated transition from MQ-9A Reaper aircraft to the MQ-9B Protector by the end of 2025.

The UK Royal Air Force’s Protector RG Mk1 programme has achieved two new milestones as part of its ongoing Test and Evaluation to field the first uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for the force.

On 8 May it was announced that the Protector RG Mk1 had achieved a Military Type Certificate (MTC) from the UK’s Military Aviation Authority on 29 April. The aircraft then flew to RAF Marham in the UK from RAF Waddington, establishing the ability of the aircraft to divert to and land in another airfield that was not its Main Operating Base on 12 May.

Both instances serve

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us