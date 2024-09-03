In focus: UK New Medium Helicopter programme down to one bidder

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has been left with only one option for its New Medium Helicopter programme, after defence giants Airbus and Sikorsky pulled out of contention just before the deadline for the submission of bids.

Leonardo remains as last contractor standing in the race to deliver the New Medium Helicopter, the UK’s new go-to for the majority of its defence helicopter action.

Leonardo had put its AW149 design up against Sikorsky’s Black Hawk and Airbus’ H175M.

While the AW149 (a larger military derivative of the popular AW139) has been used with some success in countries such