UK MoD recruits tlmNexus for Hawk TMk1/1A upgrade

tlmNexus’ upgrade of the Hawk fleet will better enable operates to maintain airworthiness. (Photo: Crown Copyright / RAF)

tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.

The UK MoD has awarded tlmNexus the contract to deliver a new information management system (IMS) to replace the current training management information system for the Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.

The Hawk IMS will record the fatigue and component life usage for the MoD’s Hawk fleet over the life of this contract.

The system will manage lifting, configuration control and scheduled maintenance for the aircraft and its components, including the Adour aero engines.

This will help the MoD to continue to maintain the critical airworthiness of its Hawk fleet with an out of service date of 2030.

The two-year contract was awarded following a competition on the UK Government’s Digital Marketplace and provides an opportunity for tlmNexus to develop further its suite of digital applications.

The MoD already uses tlmNexus’ Queen Award-winning Resolve issue management solution under the DE&S Airworthiness Issue Management System contract.