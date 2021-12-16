UK MoD recruits tlmNexus for Hawk TMk1/1A upgrade

BAE Systems to advance F-35 EW systems
Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the F-35’s EW system.
The UK MoD has awarded tlmNexus the contract to deliver a new information management system (IMS) to replace the current training management information system for the Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.
The Hawk IMS will record the fatigue and component life usage for the MoD’s Hawk fleet over the life of this contract.
The system will manage lifting, configuration control and scheduled maintenance for the aircraft and its components, including the Adour aero engines.
This will help the MoD to continue to maintain the critical airworthiness of its Hawk fleet with an out of service date of 2030.
The two-year contract was awarded following a competition on the UK Government’s Digital Marketplace and provides an opportunity for tlmNexus to develop further its suite of digital applications.
The MoD already uses tlmNexus’ Queen Award-winning Resolve issue management solution under the DE&S Airworthiness Issue Management System contract.
GD-OTS is providing M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon for F-16s.
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.
Thailand now has a dozen H225M helicopters in service, with completion of an order logged in 2018.
As the US and its allies increasingly focus on the threat from peer and near-peer rivals, aircraft readiness is more important than ever.
The latest contract from FMV goes against the terms of the original 60-aircraft order for Gripen E.