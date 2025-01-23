UK MoD “getting a grip” of budgets as three UK air programmes slip into the red
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has rebutted a report, published by the UK Infrastructure and Projects Authority, that stated the delivery status of three large scale air programmes – the E-7 Wedgetail, the Protector RG Mk1 and the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) – was “unachievable”.
The report, published on 17 January 2025, was compiled using data from between 2023 to March 2024. It noted that the downgrading of the programmes from an ‘amber’ to a ‘red’ categorisation signified “major issues with project definition, schedule, budget, quality and/or benefits delivery, which at this stage do not appear to be manageable or resolvable”.
