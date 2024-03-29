UK F-35 deliveries navigate TR-3 software snag as MoD keeps cool
The impact of the delays Lockheed Martin has been grappling with regarding the Tech Refresher 3 (TR-3) upgrades on the UK deliveries has remained unclear as the RAF took delivery of two new Lightning F-35B fighter jets. Set to be joining the rest of the F-35Bs at the Norfolk base, the freshly arrived jets have been undergoing serviceability checks.
Answering an email enquiry to Shephard, an UK MoD spokesperson said: “The UK has recently re-formed 809 Naval Air Squadron as the 2nd front line F-35 squadron, and we do not currently anticipate a shortfall in the ability to build the
