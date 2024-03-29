UK F-35 deliveries navigate TR-3 software snag as MoD keeps cool

In the UK context, the Block 4 standard is a requirement for the fighters to carry the Meteor and SPEAR 3 weapon systems. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

While the Royal Air Force recently received two new Lightning F-35B jets, delays in TR-3 software implementation have raised questions about the delivery of the remaining 13 Lockheed Martin jets.