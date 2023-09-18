To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UAVs at TADTE 2023 highlight Taiwan’s defence aspirations

18th September 2023 - 00:46 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

This is the Loitering Unmanned Aircraft Type II, with its HMMWV launcher vehicle visible in the background. (Photo: Charles Au)

Taiwan revealed several new UAVs at TADTE 2023, including a follow-on loitering munition.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST) unveiled several new UAVs at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) 2023.

As a state-owned enterprise, NCSIST reflects the administration’s intentions and, inspired by events in Ukraine, Taiwan is investing more resources in autonomous systems.

Taiwan showcased the Chien Hsiang loitering munition in 2019, and work to perfect the system has been ongoing. With NCSIST leading the programme, cooperation with the private sector to boost R&D has produced a product that can satisfy the needs of Taiwanese troops facing an existential threat from China.

The Chien Hsiang is launched

Charles Au

Author

Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

Read full bio

