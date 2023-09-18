UAVs at TADTE 2023 highlight Taiwan’s defence aspirations

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST) unveiled several new UAVs at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) 2023.

As a state-owned enterprise, NCSIST reflects the administration’s intentions and, inspired by events in Ukraine, Taiwan is investing more resources in autonomous systems.

Taiwan showcased the Chien Hsiang loitering munition in 2019, and work to perfect the system has been ongoing. With NCSIST leading the programme, cooperation with the private sector to boost R&D has produced a product that can satisfy the needs of Taiwanese troops facing an existential threat from China.

The Chien Hsiang is launched