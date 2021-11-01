UAV Turbojet Engines made by PBS from the Czech Republic (Sponsored)

US DoD selects Raytheon for AIM-9X system improvement
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
This article is brought to you by PBS
PBS TJ80M – modified turbojet engine designed for UAVs
The newest member of the PBS aircraft systems family is a modified propulsion unit, the PBS TJ80M turbojet engine. The latest modification features an increase in the engine's thrust by one-third, from 900 to 1,200 newtons, and a reduction in the specific fuel consumption, while the weight and outer diameter of 235 mm have remained unchanged.
Above: Turbojet engine PBS TJ80M
PBS TJ80M is based on PBS TJ80 introduced in 2018, which provided a 900 N thrust in a relatively small body. The result of subsequent development programs of the engine is the modernized
PBS TJ80M. Modification of the compressor stage, axial turbine, and fuel system significantly improved the engine parameters.
Within the frame of this project, a new spark plug of only 18 mm height was developed. The smaller installation dimensions make the engine integration easier. A new control algorithm has been implemented in the ECU, which allows full use of the engine's thrust potential depending on the flight altitude.
Furthermore, PBS TJ80M is a 100 % "ITAR-free "propulsion unit, which makes it a great choice for a wide range of unmanned aerial applications. The "M" version represents the first stage of the modernization program of the PBS TJ80 jet engine. PBS will direct its development activities to further thrust increase and introduce a saltwater version of the engine for landing in saltwater and subsequent reuse.
A company with over 50 years of experience in aerospace
PBS is a successful and reliable partner to many significant aircraft manufacturers and final assemblers. The unique ability of PBS to design, develop, manufacture and test small turbojet, turboprop, and turboshaft engines, auxiliary power units (APU), and environmental control systems (ECS) in accordance with global aerospace standards has greatly contributed to its enduring success on the global market. PBS is approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and has the DOA, POA, and MOA certificates.
Above: Invitation to the ADEX trade fair, South Korea
PBS representatives will present their product portfolio, including a new jet engine, at DUBAI AIRSHOW, from 14 to 18 November 2021.
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force becomes the first non-US recipient of the KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft.
Easy Aerial has released its new drone-in-a-box solution, the Easy Guard Vehicle range.
A new variant of the MC-145B Wily Coyote light attack aircraft lacks certain US SOF-specific equipment but retains its weaponry.
The appearance of a twin-seat J-20 indicates broader role for China's premier fighter aircraft.