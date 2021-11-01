UAV Turbojet Engines made by PBS from the Czech Republic (Sponsored)

UAV concept with built-in PBS turbojet engine

The UAV market is growing fast, and so is the share that target drones hold in it. The expansion of the market and advanced supersonic missile threats also bring higher requirements on turbojet engines. PBS, a Czech aerospace manufacturer with more than 50 years of experience, brings a new variety of modified turbojet engines in thrust categories from 400 to 1,500 newttons in play to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements.

This article is brought to you by PBS

PBS TJ80M – modified turbojet engine designed for UAVs

The newest member of the PBS aircraft systems family is a modified propulsion unit, the PBS TJ80M turbojet engine. The latest modification features an increase in the engine's thrust by one-third, from 900 to 1,200 newtons, and a reduction in the specific fuel consumption, while the weight and outer diameter of 235 mm have remained unchanged.

Above: Turbojet engine PBS TJ80M

PBS TJ80M is based on PBS TJ80 introduced in 2018, which provided a 900 N thrust in a relatively small body. The result of subsequent development programs of the engine is the modernized

PBS TJ80M. Modification of the compressor stage, axial turbine, and fuel system significantly improved the engine parameters.

Within the frame of this project, a new spark plug of only 18 mm height was developed. The smaller installation dimensions make the engine integration easier. A new control algorithm has been implemented in the ECU, which allows full use of the engine's thrust potential depending on the flight altitude.

Furthermore, PBS TJ80M is a 100 % "ITAR-free "propulsion unit, which makes it a great choice for a wide range of unmanned aerial applications. The "M" version represents the first stage of the modernization program of the PBS TJ80 jet engine. PBS will direct its development activities to further thrust increase and introduce a saltwater version of the engine for landing in saltwater and subsequent reuse.

A company with over 50 years of experience in aerospace

PBS is a successful and reliable partner to many significant aircraft manufacturers and final assemblers. The unique ability of PBS to design, develop, manufacture and test small turbojet, turboprop, and turboshaft engines, auxiliary power units (APU), and environmental control systems (ECS) in accordance with global aerospace standards has greatly contributed to its enduring success on the global market. PBS is approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and has the DOA, POA, and MOA certificates.

Above: Invitation to the ADEX trade fair, South Korea

PBS representatives will present their product portfolio, including a new jet engine, at DUBAI AIRSHOW, from 14 to 18 November 2021.