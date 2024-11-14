UAE receives first additional A330 MRTT
Airbus has announced that the UAE Air Force has received the first of its two additional Airbus A330 Multi Role Tank Transport (MRTT) aircraft in Abu Dhabi, boosting its fleet of the type to four.
The order for two additional A330 MRTTs was signed in November 2021 at the Dubai Airshow, alongside an upgrade to the country’s existing fleet of A330 MRTTs aircraft. Once both additional aircraft have been delivered, the UAE will have a fleet of five tanker aircraft.
In June 2014, Airbus announced the development of the A330 MRTT Enhanced, based on the commercial A330-200 variant, the upgraded version with improvements to the aerodynamics, structure, mission computer and refuelling boom system.
Shephard Defence Insight has estimated that the procurement cost for the two additional A330 MRTTs is calculated to be around US$552 million. The A330 MRTT is capable of performing air-to-air refuelling, transport and support long-range deployment of fighter aircraft.
The aircraft can carry up to 45t as a maximum payload and support the deployment of four fighter aircraft plus 50 personnel and 12 tonnes of freight such as spare parts and equipment in one direct flight over 5,200km, the manufacturer has claimed.
In July 2024, at the Farnborough Airshow, Airbus launched the second-generation A300 MRTT known as the MRTT+.
