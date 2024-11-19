Typhoon remains “at heart of UK defence” despite claims production has stopped

A new report published by advisory firm Oxford Economics has disclosed the impact of BAE Systems’ Air business, emphasising the importance of its work on combat aircraft such as the Typhoon fighter programme on the UK economy.

According to Oxford Economics, BAE Systems Air business contributed £5 billion (US$6.3 billion) to UK GDP in 2023, along with £2.6 billion in export revenue – a figure that has doubled since 2016 – and £220 million in tax revenues to the UK government. The company also supports more than 70,000 jobs in the UK.

The report’s publication followed a union letter written by Steven McGuinness to the