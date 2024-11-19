To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Typhoon remains “at heart of UK defence” despite claims production has stopped

19th November 2024 - 11:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Work on the Mk2 radar for the Eurofighter Typhoon is estimated to support more than 1,200 jobs in the UK, according to BAE Systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems Air business has reaffirmed its commitment to the Typhoon programme as union representatives from the company urge the UK government to order 24 Typhoon jets.

A new report published by advisory firm Oxford Economics has disclosed the impact of BAE Systems’ Air business, emphasising the importance of its work on combat aircraft such as the Typhoon fighter programme on the UK economy.

According to Oxford Economics, BAE Systems Air business contributed £5 billion (US$6.3 billion) to UK GDP in 2023, along with £2.6 billion in export revenue – a figure that has doubled since 2016 – and £220 million in tax revenues to the UK government. The company also supports more than 70,000 jobs in the UK.

The report’s publication followed a union letter written by Steven McGuinness to the

