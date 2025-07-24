Turkey moves step closer to Eurofighter purchase with UK and Germany agreements
Turkey has moved one step closer towards its long-awaited deal for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, with the UK government signing a Memorandum of Understanding agreement at IDEF 2025. Germany also sent written authorisation, allowing for the potential sale of aircraft.
The UK’s Secretary of State John Healey and Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler signed an MoU between their governments, with Healey hailing it as “big step towards [Turkey] buying UK Typhoon fighter jets”.
Eurofighter CEO, Jorge Tamarit-Degenhardt said: “Today’s MoU announcement is positive news for all parties involved and we look forward to supporting further discussions between governments of [Turkey]
