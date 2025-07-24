To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Turkey moves step closer to Eurofighter purchase with UK and Germany agreements

Turkey moves step closer to Eurofighter purchase with UK and Germany agreements

24th July 2025 - 13:03 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Turkey is set to possibly order 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement between the UK and Turkey has been welcomed by industry and governments, boosting confidence in a potential export sale and aid to kickstart more Typhoon production in the UK.

Turkey has moved one step closer towards its long-awaited deal for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, with the UK government signing a Memorandum of Understanding agreement at IDEF 2025. Germany also sent written authorisation, allowing for the potential sale of aircraft.

The UK’s Secretary of State John Healey and Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler signed an MoU between their governments, with Healey hailing it as “big step towards [Turkey] buying UK Typhoon fighter jets”.

Eurofighter CEO, Jorge Tamarit-Degenhardt said: “Today’s MoU announcement is positive news for all parties involved and we look forward to supporting further discussions between governments of [Turkey]

