Turkey inches closer to F-16 fighter deal

4th March 2024 - 17:20 GMT | by Norbert Neumann

The US State Department finally gave its approval for the sale of F-16s to Turkey after the country ratified Sweden’s NATO membership. (Photo: Turkish MoD)

The majority of US senators have declared their support for the sale of F-16s to Turkey despite concerns regarding the country’s past military behaviour, thereby emphasising the importance of the US in fulfilling its commitments to NATO allies and enhancing Turkey’s military capabilities.

The US Senate has decisively rejected an attempt to halt the US$23 billion sale of F-16V fighter jets and modernisation kits to Turkey.

The Senate concluded with a 79 to 13 vote against a resolution of disapproval of the fighter sale last week. Rep Senator Rand Paul, an opponent of the deal who introduced the resolution, stated that the sale would encourage Turkey’s “misbehaviour”.

“I also remain deeply concerned about the negative strategic implications of this proposed sale, given Turkey’s reckless military actions in recent years,” Paul said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.

Other members of the

