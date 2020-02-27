Tunisia requests AT-6C Wolverines

The government of Tunisia has requested to purchase AT-6C Wolverine light attack aircraft from the US under a foreign military sale.

Tunisia wants to buy four AT-6Cs and related equipment at a cost of $325.8 million.

Supporting equipment for the package includes MAU-169 Computer Control Groups; MXU-1006/B Air Foil Groups (AFG); MK81 250 LB GP bombs; BDU-50s (MK-82 filled inert); MXU-650 C/B AFG, GBU-12; guidance section, guided bombs, MAU-209, GBU-10,12,16; MK-82 500lb bombs; FMU-152 A/B fuses; MAU-169H(D-2)/B Computer Control Groups; and Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems.

Also included in the request are Pratt & Whitney PT6A-68D 1600 SHP engines (spares); L-3 Wescam MX 15D multi-spectral targeting systems; .50 calibre machine gun; cartridge actuated device/propellant actuated device; high explosive warhead; bomb components; and test, support and repair equipment.

The AT-6 platform will support Tunisia’s ability to respond to and engage threats in multiple areas across the country.

If the sale goes ahead the prime contractor will be Textron Aviation Defense.

