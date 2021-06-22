Three down, one to go for Thai medium tactical airlift requirement

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
The Department of Army Transportation in the Royal Thai Army (RTA) has ordered another C295W medium tactical airlift aircraft from Airbus.
Neither Airbus nor the Thai MoD disclosed the financial aspects of procuring the aircraft, although Shephard Defence Insight puts the unit cost of the baseline C295 at $30 million.
The RTA already operates two C295Ws in the 21st Aviation Battalion but, on 10 February, it announced plans to procure a single additional medium-lift transport aircraft.
The army uses the C295W for static line and freefall parachute training by the Special Warfare School, among other missions.
The RTA has a requirement for a fleet of four medium transport aircraft to replace the same number of Airbus C-212s that have been in service since 1994, MoD spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich confirmed on 22 June.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.