The Netherlands selects Airboxer UAV

Dutch company High Eye will deliver the first of its Airboxer rotary UAS to The Netherlands Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) this year under a deal announced on 26 February.

The contract will be completed over more than two years and will see the integration of the Airboxer into all aspects of the Netherlands MoD’s operations, both in Europe and abroad.

The deal will include ground control systems, training modules, maintenance packages, operational training and cutting-edge EO/IR camera payloads. The value of the deal or the number of platforms or systems involved has not been disclosed.

Airboxer’s success in winning the contract was notable as in 2018 the company told Shephard Defence Insight that seven units had been sold in 2017 and in service with several militaries.

The company noted that the platform has several non-military customers including Aalborg University Denmark, Arctic UAV Canada, Oculus Airborne Sensoring Mexico, Texo Drone Survey and Inspection United Kingdom and TOP Engineering Group UAV Thailand.

On 28 October 2021, High Eye announced a multi-year contract with UAV Navigation in a deal including the VECTOR-600 premium autopilot system. High Eye will fit the system to the Airboxer.