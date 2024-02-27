The Netherlands selects Airboxer UAV
Dutch company High Eye will deliver the first of its Airboxer rotary UAS to The Netherlands Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) this year under a deal announced on 26 February.
The contract will be completed over more than two years and will see the integration of the Airboxer into all aspects of the Netherlands MoD’s operations, both in Europe and abroad.
The deal will include ground control systems, training modules, maintenance packages, operational training and cutting-edge EO/IR camera payloads. The value of the deal or the number of platforms or systems involved has not been disclosed.
Airboxer’s success in winning the contract was notable as in 2018 the company told Shephard Defence Insight that seven units had been sold in 2017 and in service with several militaries.
The company noted that the platform has several non-military customers including Aalborg University Denmark, Arctic UAV Canada, Oculus Airborne Sensoring Mexico, Texo Drone Survey and Inspection United Kingdom and TOP Engineering Group UAV Thailand.
On 28 October 2021, High Eye announced a multi-year contract with UAV Navigation in a deal including the VECTOR-600 premium autopilot system. High Eye will fit the system to the Airboxer.
More from Air Warfare
-
Hungary to get more Gripens from Saab
The new order followed a 2022 announcement that Saab would modernise the Hungarian Air Force’s current fleet of 14 JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter aircraft.
-
Rafael’s Ice and Sea Breaker readies for production
Rafael revealed at the Singapore Airshow 2024 that production was about to commence on the Ice and Sea Breaker for two customers who signed up for the missile two years ago.
-
Lockheed says Israel will buy third squadron of F-35s in coming months
Lockheed Martin has revealed insights into the latest developments surrounding the F-35 programme, from pending Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) with Israel and Greece, to ongoing Tech Refresher 3 upgrades.
-
Embraer readies to ride “strong sales momentum” for C-390 aircraft in Asia
Embraer’s presence at the Singapore Airshow 2024 with its C-390 has underscored its confidence in the platform’s capabilities and its eagerness to secure additional orders in the region.
-
Norway receives first improved C-130J-30 aircraft
The Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) operates a fleet of four C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters and received its aircraft between 2008–12.
-
Tunisia’s C-130 aircraft set for major upgrade
More than 300 C-130Js have been delivered worldwide, with more than 200 in service with US forces. Countries have been searching for upgrades with Norway this week receiving its first of type upgraded to new standard.