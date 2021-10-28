High Eye and UAV Navigation signed new multi-year contract

Kyrgyzstan procures UAV strike capability
Kyrgyzstan is believed to have ordered nine UAVs from Russia and Turkey, including three TB2 combat drones.
UAV Navigation announced on 28 October that it has signed a multi-year contract with Airboxer manufacturer High Eye.
The agreement — augmenting a relationship that goes back to 2013, according to High Eye CEO Joost de Ruiter — includes the VECTOR-600 premium autopilot that meets ISO 9001:2015 standards and which is compliant with MIL-STD-810F (vibration, acceleration, humidity, rain, temperature, etc.) and MIL-STD 461F (EMI).
Airboxer is a long-range VTOL UAV for maritime ISR that meets demanding NATO STANAG 4738 requirements. It flies on heavy fuel (Jet A1) and has a mission endurance of 3h with a 5kg payload, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Netherlands-based High Eye describes the UAV as an intermediate system between short-endurance COTS electric drones and much larger VTOL UAV systems.
Off-Board Sensing Solution programme for USAF blends sensor extension for crewed aircraft with an attritable offensive weapons capability.
Teledyne FLIR has added a new UAS type to its product line.
UVision has introduced its new Hero Multi-Canister Launcher during the 2021 AUSA annual meeting.
As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.
TEI's PD-222ST turbodiesel targets weight reduction and higher take-off power. First flight is due on a Baykar TB-3 or AKINCI airframe.