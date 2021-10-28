High Eye and UAV Navigation signed new multi-year contract

High Eye and UAV Navigation signed a multi-year contract to install an autopilot on the Airboxer VTOL UAV. (Photo: High Eye)

Long-standing partnership between High Eye and UAV Navigation continues with VECTOR-600 premium autopilot.

UAV Navigation announced on 28 October that it has signed a multi-year contract with Airboxer manufacturer High Eye.

The agreement — augmenting a relationship that goes back to 2013, according to High Eye CEO Joost de Ruiter — includes the VECTOR-600 premium autopilot that meets ISO 9001:2015 standards and which is compliant with MIL-STD-810F (vibration, acceleration, humidity, rain, temperature, etc.) and MIL-STD 461F (EMI).

Airboxer is a long-range VTOL UAV for maritime ISR that meets demanding NATO STANAG 4738 requirements. It flies on heavy fuel (Jet A1) and has a mission endurance of 3h with a 5kg payload, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Netherlands-based High Eye describes the UAV as an intermediate system between short-endurance COTS electric drones and much larger VTOL UAV systems.