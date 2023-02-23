To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The Mwari aircraft and the Paramount approach (Studio)

23rd February 2023 - 03:16 GMT | by Studio

Paramount designs specialised solutions for critical missions. The Mwari aircraft is a reflection of this approach.

Brought to you in partnership with Paramount

At the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Mike Levy, CEO of Paramount Aerospace Industries, provides an update on the Mwari aircraft project and how it is designed to harness the portable production approach.

Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.

