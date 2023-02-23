The Mwari aircraft and the Paramount approach (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Paramount
At the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Mike Levy, CEO of Paramount Aerospace Industries, provides an update on the Mwari aircraft project and how it is designed to harness the portable production approach.
Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.
More from Air Warfare
-
Bahrain completes attack helicopter fleet renewal
Bell has completed the contract for 12 AH-1Z rotorcraft for delivery to Bahrain.
-
IDEX 2023: Israeli firm showcases balloon intelligence system for UAE
Aerostat system manufacturer RT's objective was to raise awareness about its products in the UAE and the wider region.
-
IDEX 2023: Leonardo highlights fifth-generation features of fighter-attack aircraft
The M-346 fighter-attack aircraft is intended as an optimal solution for smaller, less advanced air forces, or can complement more sophisticated jets with higher costs per flight hour.
-
Philippines approves light transport aircraft buy
Manila is inching closer to signing up for six light twin-turboprop transport aircraft from Indonesia's primary aerospace company.