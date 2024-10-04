Thailand-bound AH-6i helicopter completes first flight

The first of eight Boeing AH-6i light attack helicopters ordered by Thailand completed its first flight in Arizona this August, the OEM has confirmed.

The light attack helicopters were purchased to improve the Royal Thai Army’s light attack and reconnaissance capabilities, and will replace its ageing fleet of seven AH-IF Cobra helicopters operational since1990.

According to Boeing, the OEM will also provide training to the Royal Thai Army (RTA) pilots to leverage its mission capabilities. They will be trained at Boeing’s site in Mesa, Arizona, and at US Army Yuma Proving Ground.

“With its superior performance and flexible, easily configurable mission equipment, the Little Bird packs enormous versatility into a small, combat-proven package to get the job done,” said Christina Upah, VP of attack helicopter programmes and senior Boeing Mesa site executive. “We are proud to partner with the US Army to provide Thailand with these critical defence capabilities, and we look forward to supporting training for the first Thai Little Bird pilots in the near future.”

On February 2022, Boeing was awarded a US$103.8 million contract to manufacture the AH-6 Little Bird helicopters for Thailand. The deal also included spares, training devices, support equipment and technical publications. Work has been predicted to be completed on all eight aircraft by the end of May 2025. Once delivered, they will be stationed at the RTA Aviation Centre in Thailand’s central Lopburi Province.

