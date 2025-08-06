Thailand approves the purchase of four Saab Gripen E/F aircraft

Thailand has officially approved the acquisition for four Saab JAS39 E/F Gripen aircraft at a cost of THB19.5 billion (US$595 million). The three Gripen E single-seat and one Gripen F two-seat aircraft will be integrated into the Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF) existing fleet of 12 Gripen C/D aircraft.

The confirmation from the government follows the earlier statement in June from the RTAF that it had selected the Gripen E/F aircraft. Local media reports indicate that the commander-in-chief of the RTAF will visit Sweden at the end of August to finalise the contract.

Shephard Defence Insight has projected that the programme