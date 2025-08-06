Thailand approves the purchase of four Saab Gripen E/F aircraft
Thailand has officially approved the acquisition for four Saab JAS39 E/F Gripen aircraft at a cost of THB19.5 billion (US$595 million). The three Gripen E single-seat and one Gripen F two-seat aircraft will be integrated into the Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF) existing fleet of 12 Gripen C/D aircraft.
The confirmation from the government follows the earlier statement in June from the RTAF that it had selected the Gripen E/F aircraft. Local media reports indicate that the commander-in-chief of the RTAF will visit Sweden at the end of August to finalise the contract.
Shephard Defence Insight has projected that the programme
US boosts missile buy with $7.8 billion in AMRAAM, JASSM and LRASM contracts
Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the US Pentagon for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and Lockheed Martin for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) munitions as global demand increases.
UK MoD posts market engagement for Tranche 2 of Loyal Wingman effort
The Preliminary Market Engagement Notice (PMEN) for Tranche 2 of Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) comes after the UK unveiled its first ACP, StormShroud, in May 2025.
MBDA progresses Aster ramp-up with first accelerated delivery
The first delivery comes less than two years after the first joint order was placed. MBDA has committed to halving Aster production lead-time by 2026.
Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies
Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking systems to counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS). These contracts are the first in an effort to support technologies relevant to the effort.