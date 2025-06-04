To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Thai Air Force moves forward with Gripen E/F selection

4th June 2025 - 12:07 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Saab’s Gripen E/F aircraft will replace the RTAF’s ageing F-16 A/Bs. (Photo: Saab)

The deal has a Phase 1 budget of US$596 million for the acquisition of four Gripen E/F aircraft, according to the RTAF.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has confirmed its long-awaited selection of Saab’s Gripen E/F aircraft, following several suggestions over the last year that it favoured the jet above that of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70.

The deal for the aircraft would start with an initial procurement phase of four aircraft, three Gripen E and one Gripen F, with a budget of THB19.5 billion. 

The Gripen E/F jets will replace the ageing F-16A/Bs in the RTAF’s 102 Squadron and Thailand plans to acquire a total of 12 aircraft over 10 years, in line with the RTAF’s 2024 Defence White Paper.

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

