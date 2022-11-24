TF-X fighter prototype moves to final assembly but still no final decision on jet engine

Turkish Aerospace (TUSAS) has moved the prototype of its TF-X indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet to the final assembly line.

A video released on 23 November showed the initial prototype of the TF-X, also known as Milli Muharip Ucak (MMU or National Combat Aircraft).

The video shows that the aircraft’s fuselage and wings have largely been assembled, but numerous other elements are yet to be installed.

‘In line with our 2023 goals, we will complete the assembly of our National Combat Aircraft and take it out of the hangar,’ said the president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir in