To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • TF-X fighter prototype moves to final assembly but still no final decision on jet engine

TF-X fighter prototype moves to final assembly but still no final decision on jet engine

24th November 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Development of its own fifth-generation fighter jet has become even more important to Turkey following cancellation of its F-35A order. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace via Twitter)

The prototype of the Turkish fifth-generation fighter jet TF-X is set to fly by 2025, but there are challenges Ankara needs to overcome before production can take off at scale.

Turkish Aerospace (TUSAS) has moved the prototype of its TF-X indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet to the final assembly line.

A video released on 23 November showed the initial prototype of the TF-X, also known as Milli Muharip Ucak (MMU or National Combat Aircraft).

The video shows that the aircraft’s fuselage and wings have largely been assembled, but numerous other elements are yet to be installed.

‘In line with our 2023 goals, we will complete the assembly of our National Combat Aircraft and take it out of the hangar,’ said the president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us