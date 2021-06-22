To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

​Terracotta takes to the air

22nd June 2021 - 18:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Terracotta includes almost 200 wideband digital channels that can be used for a range of communications, ISR and EW missions. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

First flight of Northrop Grumman wideband AESA radar follows demonstrations in Q4 2020.

Northrop Grumman announced on 22 June that it has successfully flight demonstrated its new Terracotta fully digital wideband active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

The flight test followed successful ground and flight demonstrations of Terracotta in Q4 2020; the most recent flight verified how Terracotta simultaneously performs active and passive RF capabilities.

Terracotta comprises nearly 200 wideband digital channels that can be moulded cooperatively or segmented for purposes such as including EW, airborne early warning radar, active and passive sensing, and communications.

‘As a fully-digital multifunction sensor with a wide operating bandwidth, Terracotta can seamlessly provide adaptive spectrum manoeuvrability,’ said Paul Kalafos, VP of surveillance and electromagnetic manoeuvre warfare at Northrop Grumman.

He added: ‘The sensor’s architecture is easily scaled and configured for many applications and systems across all domains. It represents a key enabling technology for joint all domain operations.’

