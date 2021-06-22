​Terracotta takes to the air

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Northrop Grumman announced on 22 June that it has successfully flight demonstrated its new Terracotta fully digital wideband active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
The flight test followed successful ground and flight demonstrations of Terracotta in Q4 2020; the most recent flight verified how Terracotta simultaneously performs active and passive RF capabilities.
Terracotta comprises nearly 200 wideband digital channels that can be moulded cooperatively or segmented for purposes such as including EW, airborne early warning radar, active and passive sensing, and communications.
‘As a fully-digital multifunction sensor with a wide operating bandwidth, Terracotta can seamlessly provide adaptive spectrum manoeuvrability,’ said Paul Kalafos, VP of surveillance and electromagnetic manoeuvre warfare at Northrop Grumman.
He added: ‘The sensor’s architecture is easily scaled and configured for many applications and systems across all domains. It represents a key enabling technology for joint all domain operations.’
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.