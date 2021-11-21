Taiwan’s first wing of F-16Vs begins operations

Taiwan commissioned its first batch of upgraded F-16V Block 20 fighters on 18 November. A ceremony for the 21st Tactical Fighter Group was held at Chiayi Air Base, where the Republic of China Air Force’s (ROCAF) first F-16 fighter wing was established in the 1990s.

On the day, officials were unwilling to reveal the number of F-16Vs handed over to the ROCAF so far. Vice Defence Minister Lt Gen Wang Hsin-lung earlier told legislative members that more than 60 F-16s have rolled out of the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) plant to date.

Taiwan is the first air force …