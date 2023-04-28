To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwanese JHMCS undergoes operational trials on F-16s

28th April 2023 - 00:43 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

While ROCAF JHMCSs have been displayed a handful of times during displays and ceremonies, they have not been deployed operationally till recently. (Photo: Taiwan MND)

Operational test work on the JHMCS will go towards establishing procedures and standards for the wider ROCAF F-16 community.

Despite their initial public unveiling in November 2021, operational tests on Taiwan’s Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) on upgraded F-16V fighters have only just begun in recent weeks.

From mid-February, several F-16s from the Republic of China Air Force’s (ROCAF) Hualien-based 5th Tactical Composite Wing have been seen on sorties, with the aircraft configured with AIM-9X captive training rounds and the crew donning the JHMCS.

The sorties are known to be operational trials of the JHMCS focused on air-to-air missions.

Crews from the other ROCAF F-16 wing – the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing (TFW) – have also been seen

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

