Taiwanese JHMCS undergoes operational trials on F-16s
Despite their initial public unveiling in November 2021, operational tests on Taiwan’s Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) on upgraded F-16V fighters have only just begun in recent weeks.
From mid-February, several F-16s from the Republic of China Air Force’s (ROCAF) Hualien-based 5th Tactical Composite Wing have been seen on sorties, with the aircraft configured with AIM-9X captive training rounds and the crew donning the JHMCS.
The sorties are known to be operational trials of the JHMCS focused on air-to-air missions.
Crews from the other ROCAF F-16 wing – the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing (TFW) – have also been seen
